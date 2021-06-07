Bulgaria's leader makes new push to fight endemic corruption

Yanev said the Bulgarian government will try to minimize the political and the economic risks for the country from the U.S. sanctions.

“We must protect state-owned companies from financial sanctions being imposed. To this end, we must prevent bank transactions with these investigated persons, so that businesses and state-owned companies are not blocked,” Yanev said.

He admitted, however, that the U.S. sanctions are a serious signal that corruption in Bulgaria has deep roots in the country’s political and economic system and the consequences of that already go beyond the country’s borders.

Bulgaria, a member of the European Union and NATO, has repeatedly been reprimanded by its Western partners for failing to effectively fight corruption. Transparency International, a corruption watchdog, has declared Bulgaria the most corrupt country in the 27-nation EU.

Yanev said the corrupt environment in Bulgaria not only destroys the country’s international authority, it undermines its political system and the foundations of its democracy, making it dysfunctional and inefficient.

“There is no way we can have a stable political system, a prosperous economy, or a functioning social system without solving the fundamental problems with corruption,” he said.

The interim government, appointed after an inconclusive general election in April, has made a series of revelations of alleged corruption involving the previous government under former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.