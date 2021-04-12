Bulgarian Muslims hold circumcision festival despite virus

“When my wife was pregnant, I vowed to organize this event if my baby was a boy. He was born and here I am,” he said.

Little Ismail was one of 80 baby boys circumcised Sunday during this year’s festival.

The ceremony followed three days of preparations. People filled the streets to greet a procession that precedes the circumcision of the boys.

Proud fathers paraded the babies on horses that were bedecked in flowers through the village. Among those looking on were elderly women in traditional clothing and head scarves.

The afternoon was reserved for oil wrestling and running competitions.

Ribnovo’s 3,500 inhabitants belong to the Pomak minority, whose Christian ancestors converted to Islam during the five centuries of Ottoman rule. Nearly one-fifth of Bulgaria’s 1 million Muslims are Pomaks.

Many older villagers still recall repression against the Muslim minority during Bulgaria's Communist regime, including the forceful changing of Muslim names and bans on circumcision.

