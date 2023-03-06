Bulgaria scraps large quantities of expired COVID vaccines

According to Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev there is an excessive number of vaccines, low vaccination coverage, and a lack of people who want a shot. Only 30% of the country’s 6.5 million population has basic immunization.

Medzhidiev said Bulgaria has called on the European Commission to end a contract with BioNTech/Pfizer under which his country is obliged to buy coronavirus vaccines until 2025. He said Bulgaria's position is supported by Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania.