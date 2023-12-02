Buie stars as Northwestern tops Edey and No. 1 Purdue for 2nd straight season

The Wildcats (6-1, 1-0) became the seventh program since 2010-11 to beat a team ranked No. 1 in the AP poll in consecutive seasons. They topped the Boilermakers 64-58 on Feb. 12 for their first win against a No. 1 team.

Edey had 35 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, but Purdue (7-1, 0-1) had no answer for Buie when it mattered most.

Moments after the final seconds ticked off, Edey & Co. trudged off the floor as students stormed the court at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern went ahead to stay on Berry's two foul shots with 2:09 left in overtime. Blake Preston forced a key turnover by stepping in front of Edey, and Buie and Berry each made two free throws in the final seconds to help close it out.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points for Purdue, and Braden Smith had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Wildcats 52-27 and went 31 for 41 at the line.

Buie got Northwestern back in the game after an uneven start. The fifth-year guard converted two three-point plays and made a turnaround jumper during an 8-1 run that lifted the Wildcats to a 48-47 lead with 14:54 to go.

That set up a tight, back-and-forth finish to regulation with neither team leading by more than three. Northwestern grabbed a 69-66 advantage on Luke Hunger's tiebreaking 3 with 4:43 remaining, but Edey made two foul shots to tie it again at 70 with 3:52 to go.

Buie gave the Wildcats a 76-74 lead with a floater in the lane with 3.9 seconds left, but the 7-foot-4 Edey sent the game to OT when he grabbed Camden Heide's well-placed lob and scored inside in the final seconds.

Purdue put together an early 12-2 run and led 40-32 at halftime. Edey had 14 points and eight boards at the break, and Loyer made two of the Boilermakers' four 3-pointers in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: This game was eerily similar to Purdue's previous loss to Northwestern, when it led 55-47 with 3:52 left and stumbled down the stretch.

Northwestern: This one should provide a big confidence boost for the Wildcats, and a victory that will look quite good as they push for another NCAA Tournament berth later this season.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Iowa on Monday night.

Northwestern: Hosts Detroit Mercy on Dec. 10.

