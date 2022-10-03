Buffett's successor buys nearly $70M of Berkshire stock

Investors will no doubt be encouraged to see Abel buying some Berkshire shares, but this summer he sold back to the company for $870 million his stake in Berkshire's Iowa-based utility division that he used to lead. So even after these recent purchases of Berkshire stock, he has a significantly smaller investment in Berkshire that he used to.

Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said he's glad to see Abel investing in Berkshire shares because it “demonstrates his alignment with shareholders.” But he said it's a relatively small investment given Abel's wealth and compared to his previous stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Berkshire owns more than 90 different companies including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance, several major utilities and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies that includes Dairy Queen, See's Candy, Helzberg Diamonds and Precision Castparts. Besides the companies it owns outright, Berkshire also has a sizeable investment portfolio with major stakes in iconic companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Bank of America and American Express.