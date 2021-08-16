Buffett's firm ups Kroger stake while trimming drug holdings

Berkshire officials, however, don’t generally comment on these quarterly filings. And the quarterly filing doesn’t make clear which investments Buffett made. The billionaire handles the biggest investments in Berkshire’s portfolio, such as Apple, Coca-Cola and Bank of America. He has said that investments of less than $1 billion are likely to be the work of Berkshire’s two other investment managers.

Berkshire also reduced its stake in automaker General Motors by 7 million shares to 60 million shares. And it trimmed its holdings in oil producer Chevron, professional services firm Marsh & McLennan, US Bancorp and media company Liberty Global.

The biggest investments in Berkshire's portfolio, Apple and Bank of America, remained unchanged during the second quarter.

Besides investments, the Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance and several major utilities. The conglomerate also owns manufacturing, furniture, shoe, jewelry, chocolate, underwear and brick companies.