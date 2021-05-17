Buffett's firm sells off financials, halves Chevron stake

Berkshire officials don’t generally comment on these quarterly filings. And the document doesn’t make clear which investments Buffett made. The billionaire handles the biggest investments in Berkshire’s portfolio, such as Apple, Coca-Cola and Bank of America. He has said that investments of less than $1 billion are likely to be the work of Berkshire’s two other investment managers.

Buffett's company added a new investment in Aon when it picked up 4.1 million shares of the insurance broker. It also added to its stake in professional services firm Marsh & McLennan, which now includes 5.3 million shares.

Berkshire nearly doubled the size of its stake in grocery store owner Kroger to 51 million shares, up from 33.5 million.

The company also added to its relatively new stake in Verizon to give it nearly 159 million shares, up from 147 million three months ago when it first revealed the investment.

Buffett's company also trimmed a number of its holdings during the quarter including drugmakers Abbvie, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck, carmaker General Motors, and Sirius XM.

Buffett's biggest investments in Apple and Bank of America remained unchanged.

Besides investments, the Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance and several major utilities. The conglomerate also owns manufacturing, furniture, shoe, jewelry, chocolate, underwear and brick companies.