Buffalo shooting suspect due in court on terror, hate charge

Payton Gendron, 18, is due before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan for an afternoon hearing. He has been held without bail since allegedly using an AR-15-style assault rifle to target shoppers and employees of a Tops Friendly Market that authorities said he chose because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

All 10 people killed in the May 14 assault were Black. They ranged in age from 32 to 86.