Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour to raise awareness at Bills stadium

Hamlin greeted youth football players and coaches for more than an hour, signing autographs, posing for photographs, tossing toy footballs and playing mini-golf with fans. Hamlin was accompanied by his parents, Mario and Nina, younger brother Damir, agents and marketing representatives.

The 25-year-old Hamlin has made it clear he plans to resume playing after being cleared by the Bills and several independent specialists. He has eased back into football activities during the Bills' voluntary spring minicamps, performing individual drills without a helmet.

Hamlin's collapse led to an outpouring of support from around the NFL and across North America, with donations made to his charitable organization topping more than $9 million. The Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour is the first program to use those funds.

“This is his legacy now,” said Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative. “It helped save his life and he wants to help save as many other lives as possible. It’s not just about awareness. It’s rebranding the messaging so that everyone learns CPR, and everyone knows how to use an AED.”

Along with the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour, the Bills have partnered with the American Heart Association to provide hands-only CPR training events in western New York.

Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association for the Buffalo/Niagara region, said the purpose is “to turn a nation of bystanders into a nation of lifesavers.”

Timely CPR intervention can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival, according to the AHA.

