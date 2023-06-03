Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver agrees to 4-year contract extension, AP sources say

In missing three games with an ankle injury, Oliver had a career-low of 2 1/2 sacks in 13 games last season. Overall, he has 14 1/2 sacks, 30 tackles for losses and forced four fumbles in 62 career games.

The agreement begins to help solidifying the middle front of the Bills defense for the long-term future with Buffalo's other defensive tackles' contracts set to expire after this season.

Defensive line coach Eric Washington last week challenged Oliver to be better at anticipating plays.

“When you have the kind of talent that Ed has, you’ve got to be able to process very, very quickly ... so he can play ahead of a play as opposed to playing with the sequence of that particular play.” Washington said, while crediting Oliver for playing with more confidence.

