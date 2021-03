Bueckers and UConn top Syracuse 83-47, advance to Sweet 16

Bueckers, the freshman All-America guard, had 16 points in the half.

In the second half, the Huskies tore the zone apart with precision passing that led to easy layups. While Bueckers wasn't scoring as much in the second half, she was passing the ball. She had a nifty no-look pass for a layup and foul, pumping her fist in celebration.

The Huskies led 64-35 after three quarters and cruised into the Sweet 16 for the 27th straight year.

Syracuse was led by its own talented freshman in 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso. She had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The loss ended the stellar career of Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia, who returned from breast cancer this season. She finished as the Orange's all-time assist leader and one of the best players in school history.

She finished the game with seven points.

SIDELINED

UConn freshman Nika Muhl missed the game after spraining her right ankle in the opening-round win over High Point. She was in a walking boot.

FAMILIAR FOE

This was the 52nd meeting between the schools. The former Big East foes have also played each other in three of the past five NCAA Tournaments. The Huskies ended the Orange's season in 2016, 2017 and now 2021. The 2016 matchup was for the national championship. The Huskies hold a 40-12 lead in the series with Syracuse's last win coming in 1996.

UP NEXT

UConn will face Iowa in a Sweet 16 matchup of two of the country's best freshmen: Bueckers and Caitlin Clark.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Syracuse forward Digna Strautmane, front, looks to pass the ball after UConn guard Paige Bueckers, back, attempted to steal during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis (23) watches while UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots a free throw during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso (14) shoots over UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

UConn guard Evina Westbrook (22) and Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso (14) battle for a ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots over Syracuse forward Digna Strautmane (45) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, front, beats Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso, middle, and guard Tiana Mangakahia, back, to a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa shoots under pressure from Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, left, battles for a rebound with Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel