Bucs' Chris Godwin to have surgery, likely out for season. Fellow WR Mike Evans to miss 3 games

“He will be undergoing surgery very soon and probably be out for the year,” Bowles said. “There’s a chance, if we can make a late playoff run, he could be back.”

Meanwhile, Evans is expected to be sidelined for at least the next three games against Atlanta, Kansas City and San Francisco before possibly returning after Tampa Bay’s bye week when the Bucs face the New York Giants on Nov. 24.

“It’s moderate, but it’s hurting pretty good right now,” Bowles said of the hamstring Evans aggravated while making the 100th touchdown reception of his career early in the first quarter Monday night.

Baker Mayfield nearly connected with Evans in the end zone again in the second quarter, but the ball glanced off Evans’ hands as he and Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens went to the ground. Trainers attended to the receiver for several minutes before Evans was helped to his feet and limped to the locker room.

Godwin was injured in the final minute, leaving Bowles to explain why Godwin — off to the best start of his career with a NFL-leading 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns — was still on the field in a game the Bucs had almost no chance of winning.

Especially with Evans, who shares the league league in TD receptions with six, already hobbled and in the locker room.

“He’s a player. We’re trying to win the ballgame. We were still down 10, we’re trying to get extra points and kick another onside kick,” Bowles said. “It just happened. With Mike (Evans) going down, we didn’t have that many receivers left as it was, so we play what we got.”

Mayfield said he can’t remember ever being part of a team that lost two players in a game who mean as much as Godwin and Evans do to the Bucs.

“Definitely not two of the guys that are the huge heartbeat of this team,” the quarterback said.

“But like I said, we have to find a way. ... We’re going to be playing for first place in the division next week at home against Atlanta,” Mayfield added. “Got to have guys step up. That’s just the way it is. There’s no other way around it.”

