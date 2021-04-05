Bucs CB Davis apologizes for tweeting anti-Asian slur

“Carlton has been an active member of our Social Justice Player Board over the past two seasons and has played a key role in our organizational support for finding peaceful and productive ways to bring attention to societal issues that have plagued our country for many years,” Licht said.

“Words carry weight and it is incumbent upon all of us to have a thorough understanding of the words we choose and the effect they may have on others,” the GM added. “We look forward to working with Carlton to find appropriate ways to learn from this experience and continue our joint efforts to put an end to all forms of social and racial injustices.”

Davis, 24, was a second-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2018. He had four interceptions last season and is part of a ball-hawking secondary that helped Tampa Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl.

