Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season

Brady had a record 485 completions with the Buccaneers in 2021. The 45-year-old Brady entered Sunday's game against the Falcons with 477 completions, leaving him only nine away from a new record.

Brady set the mark on a 5-yard completion to Russell Gage, the former Falcons receiver, early in the second quarter. The sideline pass gave Brady nine completions on his first 12 attempts and 486 for the season.