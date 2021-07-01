Bucks rule Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of East finals

The Milwaukee Bucks had said Wednesday that the two-time MVP was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta. A revised injury report Thursday listed him as out.

Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory He landed awkwardly, clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.