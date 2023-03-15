Bucks clinch playoff spot, top Suns 116-104 for 50th win

Booker led the Suns with 30 points on 13-of-27 shooting. Deandre Ayton had 19 points and eight rebounds despite playing just 26 minutes because of foul trouble.

The Bucks led 57-48 at halftime. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 20 points while Booker and Ayton both had 10 for the Suns. Phoenix shot just 39.2% from the field in the first half.

TORREY'S TOOTH

Suns forward Torrey Craig lost a tooth in the third quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow from Antetokounmpo. He laid on the floor for a few seconds before finding his tooth on the ground, which he picked up and took to the bench.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Guards Grayson Allen (sore foot), Goran Dragic (sore knee) and Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) all missed the game. ... Signed C Meyers Leonard to a contract for the remainder of the season. Leonard has played in five games while on two 10-day contracts, averaging 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds. ... F Jae Crowder returned to Phoenix for the first time since being included in the trade that brought Kevin Durant to the Suns. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:23 left that gave the Bucks a 13-point lead.

Suns: Durant missed his fourth straight game because of a sprained left ankle. He's played just three games since coming to the team via trade in February. ... Hosted a 60th straight sellout crowd. ... Booker has scored at least 20 points in 21 straight games. That's the third-longest active streak in the NBA behind Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Indiana on Thursday.

Suns: Host Orlando on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP