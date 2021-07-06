Feeling Good: Bucks' Antetokounmpo plays well in Game 1 loss

He jogged onto the court about two hours before tip-off with a large pair of headphones on his head. The athletic 6-foot-11 forward immediately got to work, do dribbling drills on the sideline and then putting up shots from 3-point range.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said he was sure the two-time MVP would be able to make an important contribution, even if he couldn’t score as much as usual.

“The way he scores, and his skills are very unique, and so yeah, a lot of confidence that he’s going to be able to impact winning in a really positive way whenever it is that he plays,” Budenholzer said.

Entering the finals, Antetokounmpo was averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.

The Bucks had listed Antetokounpmo as doubtful on Monday, but upgraded him to questionable earlier Tuesday. He was on the court doing dribbling and shooting work to test out the injury a couple of hours before the game.

Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

Budenholzer said Monday that Antetokounmpo was doing work on the court and making progress, but provided no other details.

Turns out the forward was much further along health-wise than many expected.

AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney contributed to this report

