BTS suits, Dolly Parton dress to be sold at charity auction

The seven-member K-pop group wore custom Louis Vuitton suits to perform their hit “Dynamite” during March's Grammys, the first time the megastars had performed at music's marquee awards ceremony.

A white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton and a silver dress Katy Perry performed in are among the other items that will be sold to benefit the Recording Academy's MusiCares, which helps provide health and other safety net assistance for those who need it in the music industry.