Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper has another career first.

Philadelphia’s star slugger is making his first start at first base Friday night for the Phillies, who want to see if Harper can handle the position before they make any moves ahead of the trade deadline.

The defending National League champion Phillies enter the weekend 10 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East but in the thick of the wild-card race.

Harper, who has made a quick recovery from Tommy John surgery last year, has played 1,258 games and made two previous appearances at first, in 2018 and 2021. Usually an outfielder, Harper is yet to play defense this year while his elbow recovers.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson has been toying with the move with Harper for some time, and finally pulled the trigger before the Phillies opened a three-game series against the Guardians.

A two-time league MVP and seven-time All-Star, Harper is batting .295 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 63 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP