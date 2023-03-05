Bryce Harper to report to Phillies camp on Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics are considering moving to Las Vegas. Their lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and the A’s have been in discussions with officials in both Las Vegas and Oakland.

Harper said he hopes Las Vegas lands a baseball team, but he would prefer it be an expansion club.

“I don’t think a team can come here and thrive like the (NHL’s Vegas Golden) Knights did,” Harper said. “I think having a team like the Knights come in as an expansion is a lot different than having another Major League Baseball team come in here and try to thrive.”

Harper knows about thriving.

He had a platelet-rich plasma injection on his ailing elbow in May and became a full-time designated hitter to finish the season, helping lead the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009.

They lost to the Houston Astros in six games, but Harper batted .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games. His two-run homer with two outs in eighth inning captured the pennant for the Phillies in a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

