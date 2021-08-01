Bryant homers in Giants debut, San Francisco tops Houston

After Mike Yastrzemski doubled and Buster Posey walked, Crawford and Ruf followed with RBI singles to put the Giants ahead 3-2.

It wasn’t a perfect debut for Bryant, who started at third base. His throwing error on Martín Maldonado’s grounder down the line in the fifth gave the Astros a runner in scoring position with no outs. Logan Webb retired the next three batters to work out of the jam.

Webb (5-3) allowed two runs in six innings to stay unbeaten since May 5.

Dominic Leone and Tyler Rogers retired three batters apiece. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Ruf homered in the fifth after Crawford singled.

Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run home run for Houston. García allowed eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

ASTROS FAIL TO SIGN TWO PICKS

The Astros failed to sign their fourth-round pick Alex Ulloa and their 20th-round selection Jackson Linn. Both players opted to attend college instead. The deadline for signing drafted players was Sunday.

QUOTABLE

“It’s a bat that really lengthens our group and makes our bench better. It makes it more difficult to get through the top of our lineup. He’s going to be good for us.” – Giants manager Gabe Kapler on the addition of Bryant.

ROSTER MOVE

To make room for Bryant, the Giants optioned IF/OF Jason Vosler to Triple-A Sacramento.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Michael Brantley left the game with right ankle soreness. … Houston will be without closer Ryan Pressly, who was placed on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their son. … RHP Bryan Abreu was activated from the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (8-2, 3.23 ERA) faces the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday. McCullers has five wins in his last seven starts.

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (10-5, 3.10) pitches the opener of a four-game series in Arizona on Monday. DeSclafani is winless in his last three starts and failed to make it out of the third inning against the Dodgers on July 28.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Francisco Giants' Kris Bryant gives autographs to fans prior to a baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Houston Astros' Luis Garcia throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, left, hits a 2-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn Credit: Jed Jacobsohn