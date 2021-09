Bryant cheered in Wrigley return, Giants win 5th in row

The slugger was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, then the NL MVP in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought. In this one, Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk, run and struck out swinging twice.

Longoria hit a full-count fastball from Trevor Megill (1-1) high into the bleachers in left-center for his 11th homer and first since Aug. 17. The third baseman, who returned last week from a bruised right hand, added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Belt tagged Michael Rucker for his 22nd homer, a shot to the basket in left. Belt also doubled and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits and an RBI.

San Francisco’s Dominic Leone opened with two perfect innings on a bullpen day, and the Giants used eight pitchers in a combined two-hitter. Camilo Doval (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win.

Kyle Hendricks allowed one run on four hits over six innings in a no-decision. He struck out four, walked two and was back in form after three rocky starts when he had a 10.13 ERA over 16 innings.

Schwindel gave the Cubs home runs in 16 straight games, one short of the team record set in 1998.

LOVE FOR KB

After watching the video tribute while standing in front of the Giants dugout, Bryant strolled to home plate for handshakes and hugs with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and other team officials.

The Cubs presented Bryant with a 2016 World Series championship pennant and a replica No. 17 panel – his uniform number in Chicago — from Wrigley Field’s vintage center-field scoreboard.

The crowd cheered again when he struck out to end the inning first inning.

Bryant told reporters he got a voicemail message from Ricketts when he was traded, but he said things were so hectic — the Cubs were in Washington — that he never returned the call.

CHAT ’EM UP

With Longoria back in the lineup at third, the versatile Bryant played left field — where he hoped to resume friendly banter with fans in the bleachers.

ROSTER MOVE

The Cubs placed LHP Adam Morgan on the bereavement list before the game and recalled RHP pitcher Tommy Nance from Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said OF Alex Dickerson (right hamstring strain) would be sent on a rehab assignment after Friday’s game. … INF Donovan Solano (COVID-19 ) ran the bases on Friday. ... Wilmer Flores (left hamstring strain) is expected to rejoin the team on Sunday.

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to throw a bullpen session in the next few days, according to bench coach Andy Green, who is running the team with manager David Ross out after a positive COVID-19 test.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Kevin Gausman (13-5, 2.58) faces Cubs RHP Zach Davies (6-10, 5.16) on Saturday afternoon.

