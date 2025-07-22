Bryan Kohberger and his victim's families will have a chance to speak at his sentencing

He pleaded guilty earlier this month in a deal to avoid the death penalty. He will have an opportunity to speak at the sentencing — as will the loved ones of his victims.

Here's what to know about Kohberger's sentencing.

A plea deal was reached before a trial

Mogen, Kernodle, Goncalves and Chapin were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13, 2022. The crime horrified the city, which hadn't seen a homicide in about five years, and prompted a massive hunt for the perpetrator.

Kohberger, a graduate student in criminology at nearby Washington State University, was arrested in Pennsylvania, where his parents lived, roughly six weeks later.

Police said they recovered DNA from a knife sheath found at the home, and used genetic genealogy to identify Kohberger as a possible suspect. They accessed cellphone data to pinpoint his movements and used surveillance camera footage to help locate a white sedan that was seen repeatedly driving past the home on the night of the killings.

A Q-tip from the garbage at his parents' house was used to match Kohberger's DNA to genetic material from the sheath, investigators said.

Kohberger’s attorneys got the trial moved to Boise after expressing concerns that the court wouldn’t be able to find enough unbiased jurors in Moscow. But Judge Stephen Hippler rejected their efforts to get the death penalty taken off the table and to strike critical evidence — including the DNA — from being admitted in trial.

The trial had been set to begin next month.

In exchange for Kohberger admitting guilt and waiving his right to appeal, prosecutors agreed not to seek his execution. Instead, both sides agreed to recommend that he serve four consecutive life sentences without parole for the killings.

The victim's families were split on how they felt about the plea deal.

Kohberger's motive and many other details are unknown

If they know why Kohberger did it, investigators haven't said so publicly. Nor is it clear why he spared two roommates who were home at the time.

Cellphone location data did show Kohberger had been in the neighborhood multiple times before the attack.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said that Kohberger used his knowledge about forensic investigations to attempt to cover his tracks by deep cleaning his vehicle after the crime.

Police say Kohberger's Amazon purchase history shows he bought a military-style knife as well as the knife sheath found at the home. But the knife itself was never found.

The case drew widespread interest and judges feared the publicity could harm Kohberger's right to a fair trial. A sweeping gag order was imposed and hundreds of court documents were sealed from public view.

After Kohberger pleaded guilty, a coalition of news organizations including The Associated Press asked that the gag order be lifted and the documents be unsealed. Hippler agreed, but said unsealing the documents will take time and that process won't begin until after the sentencing hearing. It's not clear how many answers they might contain.

Kohberger can speak at sentencing or refuse

The families and surviving roommates of the victims will have the opportunity during the sentencing hearing to describe the damage the killings have done to them. Because there are so many of them, the hearing could stretch into Thursday.

Kohberger will also have the opportunity to speak. Defendants sometimes use such chances to express remorse, ask for mercy, or to say whatever else they think the court should hear before sentencing.

But Kohberger also has the right to remain silent — despite a suggestion from President Donald Trump that the judge should force Kohberger to explain himself.

“I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders,” Trump wrote online on Monday. “There are no explanations, there is no NOTHING.”

Foundations honor Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan

Friends and family members have sought to commemorate the victims' lives by raising money for scholarships and other initiatives.

Ethan's Smile Foundation, started by Chapin's family, honors his "love of life, people, and new adventures by providing scholarships that enable others to follow their dreams," its website says.

The Made With Kindness Foundation honors the legacy of Mogen, Goncalves, and Kernodle through scholarships, wellness support and empowerment initiatives. "Our mission is to inspire and uplift the next generation, turning their dreams into realities in a world that values compassion and community," its website says.

The University of Idaho built the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial in memory of all students who passed away while enrolled at the school.

