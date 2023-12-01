Brunson scores 42, Knicks send Pistons to franchise-record 16th straight loss

RJ Barrett had 15 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 12, including two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch for the Knicks, who have won their last two games.

Cade Cunningham scored 31 points and Killian Hayes chipped 23 in for the Pistons. They have also lost 13 in a row against the Knicks.

New York avoided what would have been a letdown loss after beating Charlotte on Tuesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Knicks and Pistons were tied eight times in the third quarter before Marvin Bagley’s alley-oop gave Detroit an 87-85 advantage with 16 seconds left.

DiVincenzo hit back-to-back 3-pointers within a span of 45 seconds in the fourth quarter to put the Knicks ahead 109-103.

Cunningham made a free throw to cut the deficit to 111-106 after the replay center ruled a Knicks coach’s challenge unsuccessful. Randle made two straight baskets to extend New York’s lead to 115-106 with 1:13 remaining in the game.

Brunson scored 16 points in the opening period to help the Knicks take a 31-17. He shot 5 for 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from long distance.

The Pistons fell behind by 16 points to start the second quarter but closed out the half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cunningham to make it 54-all.

