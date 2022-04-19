springfield-news-sun logo
Brunson 41 points, Mavs 22 made 3s to beat Jazz in Game 2

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Spencer Dinwiddie, right, celebrate a 3-point basket made by Brunson in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Nation & World
By STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas’ playoff-record 22 made 3-points and the Mavericks won Game 2 against Utah 110-104 to even the first-round series

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas' playoff-record 22 made 3-points and the Mavericks, without superstar Luka Doncic, evened up their first-round series with a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 on Monday night.

The Mavericks, in danger of dropping the first two games after opening the playoffs with home-court advantage for the first time since their NBA title 11 years ago, overcame a 10-point deficit after halftime.

Kleber, who had made only 19% of his 3-point attempts since the All-Star break, was 8-of-11 from beyond the arc when the Mavs needed them the most. His 3-pointer with 4:21 put Dallas ahead to stay at 99-98, and he then added another on the next possession.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Utah, where Dallas has lost its last 11 games.

Brunson, the starting point guard with Doncic out, became the fifth Dallas player to score 40 points in a playoff game. Doncic was one of the previous four to do that.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points for Utah, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 and Jordan Clarkson 21. Rudy Gobert had eight points and 17 rebounds.

A 3-pointer by Clarkson put the Jazz up 60-50 early in the third quarter, and the only time Dallas led in that quarter was when Kleber hit a 3 with two minutes left for a 74-73 lead. But Bogdanovic then hit a 3, and the Jazz led 81-74 at the end of the third after a basket by Mitchell.

Dallas didn't lead again until a 3 by Dorian Finney-Smith with 6:12 left.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) attempts a 3-point basket in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) goes up for a shot-attempt after getting past Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) works to the basket in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic stands on the court during a timeout in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, center, passes the ball as he falls to the floor in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) and Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber, left front, Davis Bertans, left rear, and Reggie Bullock, right rear, defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban, center, and players on the bench cheer on their team's play against the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, center, loses control of the ball as Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson, left, and Dorian Finney-Smith, right, defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

