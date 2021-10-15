springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bruins sign D McAvoy to 8-year, $76 million extension

Nation & World
By JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins have signed Charlie McAvoy to a contract extension

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins signed Charlie McAvoy to a contract extension on Friday, securing their No. 1 defenseman for eight more years at a cost of $76 million.

The 23-year-old McAvoy was fifth in Norris Trophy voting last year. He had five goals and 25 assists in 51 games last season and led all Bruins defensemen with a plus-22 rating. In the playoffs, he had 12 points in 11 games.

The 2016 first-round draft pick has 24 goals and 98 assists in 235 regular-season games, to go along with another 32 points in 65 playoff appearances. He is plus-80 for his career — second among all NHL defenseman since he entered the league in 2017.

The Bruins open their season on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
After Alitalia's demise, ITA airline launches with new look
2
Stocks rise as Wall Street heads for best week since July
3
ASEAN to exclude Myanmar's leader from summit in key rebuke
4
Jaguars coach Meyer promises not to miss another team flight
5
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top