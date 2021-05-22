Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals 4-1 for 3-1 series lead

The victory was the 54th in the playoffs for Rask, breaking the Bruins franchise record that was set by Hall of Famer Gerry Cheevers in 1980.

Samsonov, whose overtime turnover in his playoff debut helped Boston claim Game 3, made 33 saves for Washington. He struggled to hold onto his stick — losing it three times in the second period — and had to skate off a knee injury at one point but remained in the game.

Samsonov was pulled for much of the last three minutes, but the Capitals couldn't get any closer despite having a 6-on-4 advantage for much of it.

The Capitals went almost 20 minutes without a shot on goal in the middle of the game and were outshot 37-20 in all. But it was still scoreless until Marchand tipped in Pastrnak's shot on the power play with 12 minutes left in the second.

KNOCKED OUT

Kevan Miller left the game after a high hit from Dmitry Orlov; Miller appeared to bang his head against the ice when he fell. Orlov was given a double minor for roughing, and the Bruins finally broke through just 33 seconds into the penalty.

The Bruins announced after the end of the period that Miller would not return and was taken to the hospital for “scans and evaluation.”

Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle (13) and Washington Capitals' Dmitry Orlov fight during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) and Anthony Mantha (39) scuffle with Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) and Brad Marchand (63) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, checks Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer