Bruins, Predators make 5 NHL teams shut down past Christmas

Besides the daily testing for players and coaches, the league said “additional pre-game testing may be implemented, on a case-by-case basis, when a COVID outbreak occurs within a team.”

Moments after the announcement, Detroit placed three players, coach Jeff Blashill and assistant coach Alex Tanguay in the protocol ahead of Saturday night's home game against New Jersey. The Red Wings have the only player in the league, Tyler Bertuzzi, who is not vaccinated.

The Bruins' COVID-19 list grew to nine players on Saturday when Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar were placed in the protocol. The team said it has closed its training facilities.

“The Bruins, Predators, Maple Leafs and Canucks organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and communities at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies,” the league said in a statement.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was added to the protocol Saturday along with defensemen TJ Brodie and Travis Dermott, goalie Jack Campbell and assistant coach Spencer Carbery on the protocol list Saturday. Players John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds were placed on the list Friday.

While postponed games may be rescheduled, all eyes on are the calendar: The NHL plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February — unless COVID-19 disruptions prove to be too much.

The NHL has until Jan. 10 to opt out of the Winter Games without financial penalty, but it retains the right to cancel its plans up until players are scheduled to travel to Beijing.

