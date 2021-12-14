springfield-news-sun logo
Bruins place Marchand, Smith in COVID-19 protocol

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand lets go with a shot against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Caption
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand lets go with a shot against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Credit: Winslow Townson

18 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, meaning they will miss Tuesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights and possibly as many as six games in all.

The move comes three days after the Bruins played the Flames in Calgary; on Monday, the NHL postponed the Flames' next three games after six players and a staffer were placed in the protocol.

If Marchand and Smith are required to isolate for 10 days, they would miss five more games before they are eligible to return for the Dec. 27 game against Pittsburgh in Boston.

Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two postponed.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

