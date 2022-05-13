Bruins back home, beat Hurricanes 5-2 to force 7th game

Marchand broke a scoreless tie 46 seconds into the second period, taking a long cross-ice pass from Connor Clifton and skating to the right circle before wristing it over Raanta’s glove.

Coyle gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead in the last two minutes of the period, poking in the trickling rebound of David Pastrnak’s one-timer. Svechnikov made it a one-goal game early in the third before Haula and Forbort gave Boston back its cushion.

Svechnikov’s second goal came with 2:30 left during a power play for a double minor to Marchand for spearing.

BYE BYE BERGY

In an 18-year career, all of it with Boston, Bergeron has scored 400 goals with 582 assists and won the Selke Award as the best two-way forward four times. He won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and went to the Final two other times.

The 36-year-old Canadian is unsigned for next season.

NOTES: Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm returned after missing the last three games after a hit to the head. He led the team in ice time. ... Coyle also had an assist and Tomas Nosek had two assists for Boston

Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates his goal with Craig Smith (12) during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta (32) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Carolina Hurricanes' Ian Cole (28) falls onto Boston Bruins' Marc McLaughlin (26) behind Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta (32) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) works against Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) in front of goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal, next to Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)