Browns' Watson makes pitch for Hopkins to reunite with him in Cleveland

“I’ll just say this, D-Hop, DeAndre Hopkins would love to be in a place where the opportunity is there for us to win,” Watson said. “We check all those boxes and I think for us to know and make sure we check all those boxes on the national stage, we’ve got to go out there and prove it and I think D-Hop would love to be a part of that.”

The Browns upgraded their receiving group in the offseason, but adding a player of Hopkins' caliber could be a game-changer for a team coming off a 7-10 season.

Coach Kevin Stefanski would not comment on the team's interest in Hopkins, saying he was pleased with some of its offseason additions.

“I really, really like our wide receiver room,” Stefanski said. “I love the guys that are in there. Andrew and his crew are always looking at every avenue and that type of thing, so I won’t comment specifically on the player other than to say I really like our roster.”

