Browns star running back Nick Chubb carted off with left knee injury vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb's legs. Chubb's knee buckled underneath him.

After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb's hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head while clutching his left knee. He undid his chinstrap and rolled over onto his side.

Chubb suffered a serious injury to the same knee in 2015 while in college at Georgia — a dislocation with three torn ligaments. Like the previous injury, the one Monday night was difficult to watch, and ESPN declined to show replays of the play where he was hurt.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby. He eventually left on a cart.

NBA star and Ohio native LeBron James and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were among those who expressed support for Chubb on social media.

James posted he was " praying for the absolute best," with Jackson offering a similar sentiment.

Chubb ran 10 times for 64 yards before getting hurt. The Browns ruled him out for the rest of the game, a mere formality for the 27-year-old Chubb, who could face a lengthy recovery.

He's been here before.

Chubb missed the second half of his sophomore year after getting hurt against Tennessee but returned to top 1,000 yards rushing in both 2016 and 2017. He was a second-round pick by the Browns in 2018.

Over the last six years, he’s been one of the few constants for the Browns, averaging over 1,250 yards rushing a season for a team that has slowly emerged as a contender in the AFC North.

Jerome Ford, Chubb's replacement, scored on a 3-yard reception immediately after Chubb's exit and then ran for a 2-point conversion to put the Browns ahead 11-7. Pittsburgh led 16-14 at halftime.

