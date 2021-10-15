springfield-news-sun logo
Browns star RB Chubb to miss matchup against 5-0 Cardinals

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs for a touchdown past the tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs for a touchdown past the tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )

Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday's game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.

Chubb, who ran for 161 yards last week in a loss to the Chargers, is one of several prominent Cleveland players dealing with injuries.

He hasn't practiced all week, and coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Chubb out Friday along with linebacker Malcom Smith (abdomen).

Chubb is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing. He has scored four touchdowns.

Paired with Kareem Hunt, Chubb leads the league's most potent running attack. The Browns lead in total yards rushing (938), yards per attempt (5.36), rushing first downs (51) and touchdowns (12).

Hunt is listed as questionable to play Sunday.

The Browns (3-2) could be without other starters as well, most notably defensive ends Myles Garrett (ankle, knee) and Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee) along with starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle). They are all listed as questionable — a 50% chance to play.

End Takk McKinley (ankle, knee) is also questionable, along with cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck), Greg Newsome II (calf) and A.J. Green (shoulder, knee).

Center JC Tretter (knee) is expected to play.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

