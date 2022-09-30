Browns star Garrett listed as questionable after car crash

A 23-year-old female passenger with Garrett also suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital and released.

Garrett told officers he thought was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone before going off the hilly road near his home. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected, the highway patrol said in its post-crash report.

The accident destroyed Garrett's car and left many of his teammates shaken.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has been ticketed numerous times for speeding. He was cited on successive days last year for going 120 mph and paying a fine for an amended 99 mph violation in a 70 mph zone.

Garrett needs one sack to become Cleveland's career leader. He has 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games.

The Browns are also listing Jadeveon Clowney as questionable for Sunday. He missed last week's game with a sprained ankle.

