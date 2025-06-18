Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders ticketed after police say he drove 101 mph in Cleveland suburb

Sanders, 23, could pay a $250 fine to waive the fourth-degree misdemeanor case, according to police.

The Browns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, was drafted in the fifth round (144th overall) of the NFL draft this spring, even though many projections had him going in the first round. He played under his father at the University of Colorado.

Sanders is competing against three other quarterbacks with the Browns. They wrapped up minicamp last week and will open training camp in late July.

