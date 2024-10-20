Browns QB Watson suffers likely season-ending Achilles injury. Teammates upset some fans cheered

The embattled quarterback was carted off the field Sunday with a right Achilles tendon injury he suffered on a noncontact play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following Cleveland's 21-14 loss, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it "looks like" Watson's injury is serious and will end his season. The team was still awaiting test results, but all indications are that Watson won't play again in 2024.

Watson, who has not lived up to expectations in his two-plus seasons with Cleveland, went down without being touched on a second-down play with 1:26 left in the first half. He dropped back to pass at the Cincinnati 21-yard line. When he planted, his right leg buckled and he dropped to the ground.

Watson immediately put his hands to his head as he lay on the field in obvious pain. Cleveland's trainers rushed out to assist him and were soon joined by all of the Browns' players as well as the Bengals, who came over from their sideline to surround Watson and offer their support.

As he was driven off, Watson, whose arrival in Cleveland split the fan base, pulled a towel over his head as fans applauded.

However, when he first collapsed, there were fans who cheered. Some even chanted for the Browns to bring in backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Myles Garrett, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was disgusted by the fans' behavior.

“We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall,” Garrett said. “No one deserves that.”

Third-string quarterback Jameis Winston went even further.

“I'm very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years,” Winston said. “He put his body and life on the line for this city every single day. I know the standard that hungry fans want, but the way I was raised, I would never pull on a man when he is down.”

Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract in 2022. He was suspended 11 games by the NFL in his first year with Cleveland, and his second season was cut short after just six starts because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Watson has played poorly this season, leading to calls for Stefanski to bench him. He was booed during pregame introductions.

Before getting hurt, Watson was 15 of 17 for 128 yards. He was sacked twice. Thompson-Robinson replaced him but suffered a finger injury in the fourth quarter after being put ahead of Winston for the first time this season.

The Browns mortgaged their short-term future to get Watson, sending three first-round draft picks to Houston for the three-time Pro Bowler. The 28-year-old has made far more headlines off the field than on it.

He was accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than two dozen women for inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions in Texas. Watson settled numerous civil lawsuits brought against him.

The league is still investigating a recent allegation against Watson brought by a woman who accused him of sexual assault. Watson recently reached a confidential settlement to close that case.

