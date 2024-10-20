Browns QB Deshaun Watson carted off field with right leg injury in second quarter against Bengals

Watson dropped back to pass at the Cincinnati 21-yard line, and when he plated his leg, his right leg buckled.

Watson immediately put his hands to his head as he lay on the field. Cleveland's training staff rushed out and were soon joined by all of the Browns as well as the Bengals, who surrounded Watson.

As he was driven off, Watson pulled a towel over his head.

The Browns had no immediate word on the nature of his injury.

Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022. He was suspended 11 games by the NFL in his first season with Cleveland, and his second one was cut short after just six starts because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Watson has played poorly this season, leading to calls for coach Kevin Stefanski to bench him. He was booed during pregame introductions.

Before getting hurt, Watson was 15 of 17 for 128 yards. He was sacked twice. Second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced him. Thompson-Robinson was Watson's backup for the first time this season ahead of Jameis Winston.

