AP source: Browns QB Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19

An NFL spokesman tells AP there’s been “no discussion of changing the game’s status.”

Top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. and tight end Austin Hooper all tested positive Tuesday, and are likely to sit out this week.

Stefanksi is vaccinated and received a booster shot, and the team said in statement he’s “feeling fine.” He is not currently showing any symptoms and will continue to coach the team remotely this week as the Browns (7-6) prepare to the face the Raiders (6-7).

He and the other affected players will have to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests to be eligible to participate in Saturday’s game.

Last season, Stefanski tested positive in the days leading up to the Browns' wild-card game at Pittsburgh and was required to isolate at home. He was the AP's Coach of the Year in his first season.

If Stefanski is out, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach just as he did in January's game at Pittsburgh.

Also, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane