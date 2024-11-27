Broome has 23 points and 19 rebounds as No. 4 Auburn tops No. 12 UNC 85-72 to reach Maui title game

Johni Broome had 23 points and a career-best 19 rebounds to lead No. 4 Auburn to an 85-72 victory over No. 12 North Carolina in a Maui Invitational semifinal
Auburn forward Johni Broome reacts to scoring against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome reacts to scoring against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Updated 17 minutes ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Johni Broome had 23 points and a career-best 19 rebounds to lead No. 4 Auburn to an 85-72 victory over No. 12 North Carolina in a Maui Invitational semifinal Tuesday night.

Miles Kelly added 15 points and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 14 for the Tigers (6-0), who never trailed and led by as many as 19. They will play Memphis for the tournament championship on Wednesday.

Broome scored 18 points in the first half and finished 9 of 18 from the field. He also had five assists and three blocks.

Chaney Johnson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Auburn. Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford scored 10 apiece.

Seth Trimble led the Tar Heels (4-2) with 17 points. RJ Davis, the reigning ACC player of the year, was held to a season-low 12 on 5-of-11 shooting.

North Carolina pulled to 33-30 on Jalen Washington's dunk in transition, but Auburn closed the first half on a 7-2 spurt to take a 40-32 lead at the break.

Takeaways

Auburn: Broome posted his fourth consecutive double-double and the 64th of his career.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels rallied to a 92-90 win over Dayton in the quarterfinal round — the second-largest comeback in program history — but were unable to duplicate the feat against the Tigers, who erased an 18-point deficit of their own Monday against No. 5 Iowa State.

Key moment

Auburn opened the second half on a 12-2 run spurred by Kelly's 3-pointer and capped by Baker-Mazara's 3 that stretched the lead to 52-34.

Key stats

Auburn held a 15-6 advantage in points off turnovers and held the Tar Heels to a season scoring low.

Up next

Auburn tries to become the third SEC team to win the Maui Invitational. North Carolina will play Michigan State for third place Wednesday night.

Auburn forward Johni Broome, right, blocks North Carolina forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina forward Ven-Allen Lubin dunks against Auburn forward Johni Broome, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina forward Jalen Washington (13) dunks against Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) runs for the loose ball against North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn guard Miles Kelly reacts to scoring against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) scores against Auburn guard JP Pegues during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts to scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina guard Ian Jackson (11) shoots against Auburn guard Denver Jones (2) and guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Chaney Johnson (31) reacts while guarding North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) drives against Auburn guard Miles Kelly, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) looks around Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Chris Moore (5) huddles with teammates before an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina at the Maui Invitational Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

