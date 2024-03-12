Brooklyn preacher known for flashy lifestyle found guilty of wire fraud and attempted extortion

He also was accused of lying to FBI agents by denying he had a second cellphone.

An attorney for Miller-Whitehead, Dawn Florio, said they are appealing the verdict. She had told jurors during the trial that evidence against her client didn't support the charges.

Miller-Whitehead made headlines in July when armed bandits crashed his church service and robbed him of $1 million in jewelry.

The preacher embraced his flashy lifestyle. He was known for driving around in a Rolls Royce and records show he lived in a $1.6 million home in Paramus, New Jersey. He also owned apartment buildings in Hartford, Connecticut.

Prosecutors alleged Miller-Whitehead bilked a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement savings by falsely promising he would find her a home and invest the rest in his real estate business. Prosecutors say he instead spent the money on luxury goods and clothing.

He also was accused of trying to convince a businessman to lend him $500,000 and give him a stake in real estate deals by claiming his ties to city officials could earn favorable treatment for the businessman’s interests.

Adams grew close to Miller-Whitehead while serving as Brooklyn’s borough president. Adams, a former police captain, has since said he spent decades enforcing the law and expects everyone to follow it.

Sentencing for Miller-Whitehead is scheduled for July 1.