Brooklyn bishop retires after Vatican clears him of abuse

In a tweet Wednesday, DiMarzio welcomed Brennan to Brooklyn and said he had “great confidence in his ability to lead" the diocese.

For the Bronx-born Brennan, 59, it's a homecoming to New York after he was educated at St. John's University in Queens, ordained in Rockville Centre, Long Island, and made an auxiliary bishop there before being sent to lead the Columbus diocese in 2019.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who as archbishop of New York is the responsible for both the Brooklyn and Rockville Centre dioceses, welcomed Brennan back home.

“During my over 12 years as archbishop of New York, I have come to know him as a fine priest and bishop, a warm individual, and a good friend," Dolan said.

Dolan, who had appointed an outside firm to investigate DiMarzio, thanked the bishop for his “zeal and dedication" in leading the Brooklyn diocese for 18 years and said he would continue to be a source of wisdom for the New York church.