Bronny James poised to make college debut for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

“Super excited for that moment,” LeBron James said. “I can’t wait to see him run out with his teammates. And then once he checks into the game, whenever that case may be, it’s going to be a big moment for our family.”

Coach Andy Enfield said James' status for Sunday will be based on how the freshman feels and the opinions of USC's doctors, trainers and strength coach.

James will be on a minutes restriction in his debut.

James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

James was recently cleared by his doctors and USC's medical staff to participate in full-contact practice. Previously, he had been limited to working out on his own doing weights, cardio and shooting.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP