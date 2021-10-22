springfield-news-sun logo
X

Broncos linebacker Von Miller injures leg against Browns

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller walks off the field after an injury during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Caption
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller walks off the field after an injury during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Credit: David Richard

Credit: David Richard

Nation & World
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Broncos star linebacker Von Miller left Thursday night’s game against the Browns late in the first half with an apparent left leg injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Broncos star linebacker Von Miller left Denver's game Thursday night against the Browns late in the first half with a left leg injury.

One of the NFL's top defensive players, Miller banged his leg into teammate Dre'Mont Jones as he was rushing Browns quarterback Case Keenum with less than two minutes remaining before halftime.

Miller's leg slammed into Jones and buckled inward. He dropped to one knee and asked for medical assistance. Miller left the field under his own power but walked very gingerly to the sideline.

The Broncos said on Twitter that Miller has an ankle injury and his return is questionable.

The 32-year-old Miller leads the Broncos with 4 1/2 sacks this season and he's the franchise leader with 110 1/2. He missed the entire 2020 season with a dislodged ankle tendon.

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50.

Earlier this week, Miller promised he would have a big game against the Browns and essentially guaranteed a Denver win. Miller said he was going to “kill” whatever blocker Cleveland put in front of him.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan
2
Young, Hawks open season with 113-87 rout of Mavericks
3
Bernard Haitink, renowned Dutch conductor, dies at 92
4
Alabama man faces 2nd execution date this year for killing
5
Woman fatally shot by prop firearm on a New Mexico movie set
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top