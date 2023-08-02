Broadway star Phillipa Soo is working on picture book about her childhood stage fright

BreakingNews
Broadway star Phillipa Soo has not forgotten her childhood stage fright

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway star Phillipa Soo has not forgotten her childhood stage fright.

The Grammy-winning actor and singer known for her roles in “Hamilton," “Into the Woods” and other musicals is collaborating with her sister-in-law Maris Pasquale Doran and illustrator Qin Leng on a picture book about a girl more at ease singing to her stuffed animals than in front of a crowd. Random House Studio, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced Wednesday that “Piper Chen Sings” will come out next April.

“I have often been asked, ‘If you could say anything to your younger self, what would it be?’ ‘Piper Chen Sings’ is certainly an answer to that question," Soo, 32, said in a statement. “This book comes straight from the heart and is inspired by my own life and experiences — a little girl who loves to sing, but is overwhelmed with nervousness about singing in front of others.”

Soo originated the role of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton's wife, in Lin-Manuel Miranda's celebrated play. She has since starred in Broadway revivals of “Into the Woods” and “Camelot,” and was featured in a Kennedy Center production of "Guys and Dolls." Soo won Grammys for her work on the soundtracks to “Hamilton” and “Into the Woods.”

