Britney Spears set to speak in court on her conservatorship

As with nearly every Spears hearing, about 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement picketed outside the downtown courthouse.

On Tuesday, they carried signs that read "CONSERVATORSHIP IS SLAVERY" and “THIS IS TOXIC."

One woman, wearing a #FreeBritney T-shirt, had her head shaved during the demonstration in solidarity with Spears, who famously shaved her own head just before the conservatorship was put in place in 2008.

Spears herself has said in court documents and on social media that she welcomes the support for her and scrutiny of her circumstances that have come from fans.

Through Ingham, she has been pushing in court to incrementally exercise more control over her life and finances. But she has yet to request that the court end the conservatorship.

