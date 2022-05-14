Britney Spears says she's lost baby due to miscarriage

Spears announced the loss on Instagram Saturday in a joint post with her partner, Sam Asghari. The pop superstar, who gained her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade, said in April that she was expecting a child with Asghari.

“It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” the post said. "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.