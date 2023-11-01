Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week on sale

NEW YORK (AP) — Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" has sold 1.1 million copies through its first week.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support," Spears said in a statement released Wednesday by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

The sales figures include pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks. “The Woman in Me,” released Oct. 24, has been praised by critics as a compelling account of her global fame and ongoing struggles.

