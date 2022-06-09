Britney Spears' ex-husband crashes California wedding site

“I’m her first husband," he continued in the video. "I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari were reportedly expected to marry on Thursday. The couple announced their engagement nearly nine months ago, after Asghari proposed with a four-carat diamond ring.

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

A representative for Spears did not immediately return a request for comment.

Authorities are still investigating the reported trespassing.