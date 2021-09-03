British rapper Dizzee Rascal denies assaulting ex-girlfriend

The musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. The Metropolitan Police force has previously reported minor injuries following the alleged incident.

Defense lawyer Iskander Fernandez said the 36-year-old Mills “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor.” Mills was released on bail and is due to stand trial in February.