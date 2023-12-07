BreakingNews
British poet and political activist Benjamin Zephaniah dies at age 65

Benjamin Zephaniah, a British dub poet and political activist who drew inspiration from his Caribbean roots, has died

LONDON (AP) — Benjamin Zephaniah, a British dub poet and political activist who drew huge inspiration from his Caribbean roots, has died. He was 65.

In a statement on Instagram, his family said Zephaniah died Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. The statement was confirmed by his agent, Jodie Hodges.

“We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news," the family said.

Zephaniah, who was born in Birmingham on April 15, 1958, is best known for his work on racism, refugees and healthy eating. He also appeared on the popular BBC television show Peaky Blinders.

“Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much," the family said. “Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television, and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.”

